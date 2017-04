Cash and major credit cards accepted. Friday, April 7 , 2:30-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in the Jonathan Law High School Old Gym.

Retail 101 is coming to Jonathan Law to support the Jonathan Law Post Prom.

