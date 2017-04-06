Milford Mirror

Extended Saturday transfer station hours start April 22

By Milford Mirror on April 6, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Extended hours will return at the transfer station starting Saturday, April 22, and they will run through mid-December.

During the winter, the transfer station is open 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The extended hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular weekday hours will remain the same, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This program gives residents a convenient way to dispose of their bulky trash items, while leaving less for city crews to pick up, offering a cost savings to the city,” said Mayor Ben Blake.  “I look forward to another successful program again this year.”

The program is for Milford residents only. The extended hours do not apply to commercial haulers. Visitors to the transfer station will be asked to present their vehicle registration at the gate.

The Public Works Department also reminds residents that no construction and demolition materials will be taken at the transfer station. They may be brought to Waste Management at 221 Old Gate Lane on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. Residents are responsible for disposal costs.

