Two Milford schools named Schools of Distinction

State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) joined Supt. of Schools Dr. Elizabeth Feser, Pumpkin Delight School Principal Carrie Keramis and Orange Avenue School Principal Joe Apicella earlier this week to present citations for being named among the Schools of Distinction for 2015-2016 by the Connecticut State Department of Education.

For receiving this distinction these schools have demonstrated: High academic achievement and high growth, and low achievement gap.

They also were among the top 10% of schools using an accountability index score, and the top 10% of schools with the highest growth for all students.

During the visit to the schools Tuesday, Dr. Feser and Rose told the students and staff how proud they are of their hard work.

Rose said it was exciting to see one Milford school on the list, and even more impressive that there were two.

