Boys lacrosse: Daniel Hand defeats Foran Lions

By Milford Mirror on April 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High lost to Daniel Hand of Madison, 18-3, in boys lacrosse on Wednesday.

Lance DiNatale scored two goals and Steven Soerensen one for the Lions.

Steven Lynch had two assists and Ethan McVoy one.

