Boys lacrosse: Daniel Hand defeats Foran Lions

Foran High lost to Daniel Hand of Madison, 18-3, in boys lacrosse on Wednesday.
Lance DiNatale scored two goals and Steven Soerensen one for the Lions.
Steven Lynch had two assists and Ethan McVoy one.
