Girls tennis: Foran Lions defeat Lyman Hall, 5-2

Foran High defeated Lyman Hall, 5-2, in an SCC girls tennis match at the Leroy Doolittle Courts on Wednesday.
Singles
- Grace Hiza (F) def. Alyssa Baldyga (LH) 6-3, 7-5
- Alexa Iannotti (F) def. Shayna Sanford (LH) 7-6 (11-9), 6-4
- Becca Carey (F) def. Lexie Agro (LH) 6-0 6-1
- Savannah Farkash (LH) def. Vaishnavi Bulusu (F) 6-3, 3-6, (12-3)
Doubles
- Megan Lane and Hannah Russell (LH) def. Natalie Hubler and Izzy Connolley (F) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
- Taylor Patton and Lily Stiffler (F) def. Valerie Fekete and Nicole Nicefaro (LH) 6-2, 6-2
- Julia Harrington and Meghan Stokes (F) def. Robyn Honyotski and Keira Farley (LH) 2-6, 6-1, (12-7)
Lyman Hall 0-2
Foran 2-0