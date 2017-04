Foran High lost to East Haven, 5-4, on Wednesday.

The Lions scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

The Easties came back with two in the first, one in the third and fifth, and scored to the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Amanda Mendillo went 3-for-4, earning her 100th career hit.

Hannah DeSousa went 2-for-3 for, including a triple.

Julia SanGiovanna had the game-winning RBI for East Haven.

Selena Mauro hit a home run for the Easties.