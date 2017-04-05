Obituary: James K. Carney Sr., 66, of Stratford

James K. Carney Sr., 66, of Stratford, retired from Trans-Lite, Inc. of Milford, died April 3, at Masonicare, Wallingford, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Son of the late Vincent and Mary Carney.

Survivors include children, Kevin Carney and his husband, Ray of Stratford, James (J.J.) Carney and his wife, Dana of Milford, Heather Carney, Dana Martinez, Jessica Cone and Joshua Cone, and a father figure to Peggy Scalzo, two brothers, Vincent (Skip) Carney of New Hampshire and Alan Carney of Stratford, an aunt, Olga Schmidt, three nephews, Michael, Christopher and Matthew Carney, cousins, Sheila, Edward and Paula, and grandchildren, James, Patrick and Emma.

Services: Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m. before service time.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 372 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897, cancer.org.