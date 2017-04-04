Milford’s rapping fisherman releases second CD

Mike Morazzini is a rapping fisherman.

With his latest CD, Droppin’ Lines, just recently released, Morazzini wants kids to know that fishing is cool.

This rapping fisherman is also a science teacher at Jonathan Law High School, a husband and a father of two young boys. His music is clean: It’s all about the rhymes, the beat and the fishing, as evidenced in these lines from one of his big hits, She’s Gone.

Ever since that tautog pulled my rod off the pier when I was ten years old and had to dive in after my reel.

Or havin’ diesel striped bass, grabbin eels, smashin needles, when you’re least expectin it on the retrieval.

All you can do is hold on while they peel line through your sore palm and take advantage of your weakness,

the horrible feel when you couldn’t seal the deal and the fish of your dreams, just disappeared into the abyss.

Morazzini grew up in Woodmont and now lives by Gulf Beach, and fishing, obviously, is a big part of his life.

Son of Tony Morazzini and Carleen Olderman, he started fishing with his uncle and father when he was a kid. When he was 13 he got his boating license and then an aluminum boat that he’d load up with his gear, pull down to the beach and launch for a day of fishing on the Sound.

When he attended Foran High School, where he was also enrolled in the regional aquaculture program for students interested in science and the sea, he listened to heavy metal. But then he got turned on to hip-hop. “I started listening to it, and I loved the rhyming, the lyrics. But I didn’t want to just listen, I wanted to write it,” he said.

So he started thinking, “What am I going to write about” and realized that the best subject is always what you know best, so fishing it was.

“I’d sit down by myself and write,” he said.

He started sharing the songs with family, then made recordings, eventually burning a CD that he gave to his uncle, Noel Luth. The tunes wound up with his uncle at a shark fishing tournament in Montauk, and Uncle Noel played the CD loud enough for others to hear. Apparently, the lyrics to F-I-S-H-I-N-G caught their attention.

Do you like eels driftin, penn reels spinnin, keeper lippin and creel limits broken,

Teasers skippin, bonita hittin and drag seals smokin,

Peelin sizzling, and leader crimpin for mean and vicious fish with teeth like scissors,

Leapin flippin, greenish tinted, mahi.

This is real fishin!

“It was just for fun at that point — well it’s still fun,” Morazzini said.

In 2009, he released a full-length fishing hip-hop/rap album called Angler Talk.

His second and latest album, Droppin’ Lines, was released on iTunes and anglersmusic.com in February.

His music has been featured on Mike Iaconelli’s Going Ike TV series, and a 2017 episode was filmed on Morazzini’s boat in Milford waters. The episode features Morazzini’s new album as a soundtrack throughout, and Ike joined in on two songs, including Never Give Up, which recently had about 50,000 views on Youtube.

Remember this always.

Never

Give

Up

“It is an absolute dedication to the love of fishing, which so many of us in Connecticut are fortunate enough to enjoy with our miles of shoreline on Long Island Sound, three major river systems and lakes throughout our state,” Morazzini said.

Morazzini also runs a fishing club at Jonathan Law High School, and kids are one of the reasons he wants to push the cool fisherman angle.

“A lot of kids think — well, there’s a lot of pressure to be popular,” he said.

He remembers fishing at Gulf Beach with a friend when he was in high school. A couple of popular girls came by, and his friend explained, “I’m just here watching Mike fish.” His friend didn’t want to admit that he was fishing — not cool enough.

But, said Morazzini again, “Fishing is cool.” There’s the complexity of the sport, the challenge of reeling in that big fish, the mystery of not knowing what’s on the end of the line, the feel of the fighting fish, which, by the way, Morazzini hooks and then releases.

Morazzini wants to direct some proceeds from his CD sales to charity, and said he initially leaned toward a children’s charity because his younger son Carlo, 1, underwent several surgeries after he was born and he and wife, Margaret, know how tough that can be. He’s planning to direct some funds to his fishing club at Jonathan Law, to help pay for fishing excursions.

Fishing with his own sons “will be the next chapter,” Morazzini said. He’s taken Wesley, 2, out already, but he’s picturing the day when it will be father and sons out beyond the shoreline casting their lines.

He says it all in F-I-S-H-I-N-G.

When I cast, my rods out,

I hook fish, In the lips,

Catchin monsters all the time

Swear to god, cross my line,

Hail Mary full of grace, 8 foot roller in my face,

50 pounder neath my hull, hurricane wouldn’t make me go home!