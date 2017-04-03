Softball: Jonathan Law blanks Stratford High

Jonathan Law senior softball player Cassidy Boath had April 3 marked on her calendar for months.

As each day passed throughout this past winter, she would scratch another day off.

Boath made her return to the diamond Monday in the opener against Stratford High.

After a one-year absence, she sparked the Lady Lawmen by going 3-for-4 while driving in a team-high five runs in a 16-0, five-inning, mercy-rule abbreviated game played at the Kind Street Field in Stratford.

Injured in a Powder Puff football game in November of 2015, Boath was sidelined until last fall after damaging and tearing her ACL in her right leg. She made it back to play on the school’s volleyball team last fall, but getting back to softball was what she was looking forward to.

“I had the best surgeon, the best doctors and a great therapist,” said Boath, who will head off to Endicott College outside of Boston where she will begin a nursing program. “I had my eye set maybe on getting back last year, but I just wasn’t ready. My leg wasn’t strong enough.”

Law had an 8-13 record a year ago and was knocked out in the first round of the Class L state tournament by cross-city rival Foran, 7-2.

“I know how long Cassidy was waiting for this day,” said Law coach Melanie Blude. “She was devastated that she couldn’t play last year. The doctors couldn’t clear here and we accepted that. She certainly hit the ball well today.”

The contest had originally been set to be played at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field but it had to be moved when that facilities grounds proved to be too wet from all of last week’s rain.

Boath drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to right in the first inning, tripled in two runs in the second and had a pair of RBI singles.

In all, the Lady Lawmen rapped out 16 hits.

Starting and winning pitcher Erin Harrigan allowed just two hits (both singles by Stratford’s Taylor Lubas) on a five strikeout performance. She threw only 64 pitches, mixing change-ups with fastballs.

“We have been hitting the ball well since we started (on March 18), Blude said. “We were able to get in three scrimmages and have been outside most of the time. That’s been fortunate for us.”

Joining in the hit parade were Ally Stein, who had two hits and three RBI, along with Skyler Bender, Maddie Murphy, Gina Boccamazzo and Harrigan who each had two hits. Boccamozza also drove in two runs.

“We have a lineup that can hit from top to bottom,” said Blude, whose team opens its Southern Connecticut Conference season Wednesday at Lyman Hall of Wallingford. They are scheduled to be home on Friday with North Haven.

Boath is anticipating a good season.

“We can score runs and we have confidence in ourselves,” she said. “I feel strong and I want to help this team win games. When we play as a team, we’re pretty good.”