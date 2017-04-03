Milford Mirror

Baseball: Jonathan Law loses to St. Joseph

By Milford Mirror on April 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law lost to St. Joseph, 10-2, in the season opener for both teams on Monday.

Law put its two runs across in the bottom of the third inning.

Evan Fratello had two hits.

The visiting Cadets scored a run in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Stephen Paolini hit a home run. Charlie Pagliarini tripled.

 

Ben Talbot pitched into the fifth inning to get the win and combined with Hayden Gourley to allow six hits.

Connor Creane, Nate Merchant (4), Colby Primavera (5), Bryan Reed (6) and Carl Maxwell (7) did the pitching for Law.

