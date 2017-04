The Foran High baseball team lost a 3-0 season-opening decision to visiting Daniel Hand from Madison at Ken Walker Field on Monday.

Cam Fitzgerald and Eddie Sweeney hit home runs for the Tigers.

Mike leson and David Payne had hits for the Lions.

Daniel Hand scored two runs in the first inning and one run in the third.

Nick Hartley and Cody Hennequin did the four-hit pitching for Foran.

Kyle Shaffer and Spencer Oliver combined on the two-hit shutout.