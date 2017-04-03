Milford Mirror

Obituary: Marilyn I. Grady, 86, of Shelton

By HAN Network on April 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marilyn I. Grady, 86, of Shelton, administrative assistant at Booth Hill School for more than 25 years, wife of William H. Grady, died Feb. 18, in the Griffin Hospital, Derby.  

Born in Bridgeport on Oct. 15, 1930, daughter of the the late Francis and Margaret (Mc Donald) Van Ormer.  

Also survived by children, Thomas McMahon, and his wife, Maryanne, Michael McMahon and his wife, Monica, Lorraine Dennehy, and William McMahon, and his wife, Shellie, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by son-in-law, Michael Dennehy, and a grandson, Michael McMahon.  

Private spring burial: Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: The Booth Hill School PTO, 544 Booth Hill Road, Shelton, CT 06484.

Riverview Funeral Home, Shelton.

