Milford Mirror

Volunteers help shore up shoreline in Milford

By Jill Dion on April 2, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Volunteers lined up Sunday at Walnut Beach to plant beach grass aimed at helping to restore a sand dune near the Albert Munroe Fishing Pier.

According to Steven Johnson, Milford’s open space and natural resource agent, the volunteers were gathered to help plant 2,800 Cape American Beach Grass plants,Ammophila breviligulata.  

“This is the first phase of a living shorelines dune restoration grant funded by the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) and the University of Connecticut,” Johnson said.

The beach grass will help restore the natural habitat and the coastal resiliency. Johnson said invasive species are also being removed as part of the 18-month project.

“We’re just so grateful we got the grant, the volunteers and a beautiful day to get out here and do the work,” Johnson said on Sunday.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post 5K raises funds in memory of Danni Kemp
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress