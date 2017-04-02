5K raises funds in memory of Danni Kemp

The Dash for Danni 5K took place Sunday in memory of Danielle Kemp, a Foran High School graduate who died March 10 at the age of 19 from an inoperable brain tumor.

Danielle was a 2015 graduate of Foran High School and would have been a sophomore at Stony Brook University majoring in health sciences, playing Division 1 softball. While at Foran High School, she was a three sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

Initially planned as a fund-raiser to help with medical bills, the Dash for Danni went on as planned, but in memory of Danni. Organizer Lisa Farrell, a teacher at Foran High School, said funds raised will go toward cancer research and scholarships in Danni’s name. The race started and ended at Foran High School.

More than 800 runners and walkers had pre-registered for the 5K, and by the time the race was set to start there was a total of 937 runners and walkers. In addition to students, teachers, friends and family, there were also a number of city officials on hand to remember the young Milford woman.