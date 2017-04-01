Milford police car caught fire Friday night

A police car caught fire Friday night in Milford, and firefighters are working to determine the cause.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, at about 10:45 p.m. March 31, Milford firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire inside of a garage at Milford Police headquarters.

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly and extinguished the blaze, which was confined to the department owned vehicle. Fire crews ventilated the garage area to remove a moderate amount of smoke. There was no structural damage to the building, Fabrizi said.

No injuries were reported. An investigation was conducted by the Milford Fire Marshal’s Division and a cause has yet to be determined.