Milford fencers excel at state championships

By Milford Mirror on April 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Milford fencers at the state championships at Hopkins (front row) are: Foran freshman Thomasina Warrington, Law senior Paula Perez, Law senior Kavitha Mohanarajan and Foran senior Andrew Hiza; (second row) Law senior Allie Hessberger, Law senior Cellan Whaley, Foran junior Arshia Puri, Foran freshman Lily Smith, Foran sophomore Ben Kissinger, Foran senior Sydney Messey, Foran freshman Matthew Rothchild and Foran senior Adam Davies.

The combined Jonathan Law and Foran High fencing team took a total of 22 wins at the Connecticut High School Individual Fencing Championships at the Hopkins School in New Haven — twice as many wins as last year.

Fifteen of Milford’s top fencers went up against the best of the best statewide and made an excellent accounting of themselves for Milford.

In only her first year of fencing, women’s senior epee fencer Allie Hessberger led Milford to its best finish in four years, losing 15-14 in the third round.

Women’s co-captains Kavitha Mohanarajan and Arshia Puri battled in women’s foil.

Sydney Messey and Hannah Penkacik competed in the sabre division.

Paula Perez and Lily Smith notched wins in women’s epee.

In the men’s division, Troy Gallipoli made it to the second round before losing a tough 15-13 decision. Epee teammates Ben Kissinger and Brandon Comacho also notched wins.

In men’s foil, Matt Rothchild and Adam Davies each took a bout.

Milford’s three men’s sabre fencers Matteo Menta and men’s co-captains Andrew Hiza and Cellan Whaley worked together, scoring six wins to place high enough to qualify for the Team State Fencing Championships at Norwich Free Academy There, took Milford finished seventh in the state.

