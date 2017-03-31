Obituary: Mary Pyne Hunt, 82, of East Haddam, formerly of Milford

Mary Pyne Hunt, 82, of East Haddam, formerly of Milford, machine operator for Bic Corporation, died March 28.

Born in New York City on Nov. 22, 1934, daughter of the late Albert Pyne and Elizabeth Gardner Pyne.

Survived by six children, Barbara Romei of Huntsville, Ala., Ellen Hunt of Brooklyn, N.Y., Joanne Pelkey and her husband, Kevin of Beacon Falls, Mary Jeanne McDaniel and her husband, Kevin of West Haven, Carolyn Kron and her husband, Timothy of Milford, and Ward C. Hunt III and his wife, Jenifer of Stamford, eight grandchildren, sister, Elizabeth Pyne of Montauk, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by husband, Ward C. Hunt Jr., brothers, Charles Pyne and Albert Pyne and her sister, Josephine Consolazio.

Calling hours: Sunday, April 2, 1-5 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. Services: Monday, April 3, 11 a.m., St. Agnes Church, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S, #4B, Southington, CT 06489.