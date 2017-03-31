Milford Mirror

Aquarion Water Company offers free fishing permits

By HAN Network on March 31, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

For the ninth year in a row, Aquarion Water Company is offering fishing permits to any unemployed person over the age of 18, veteran or active duty service member.

On Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 12, anglers may obtain a free fishing permit by going to Aquarion’s Aspetuck Environmental Center at 714 Black Rock Road in Easton. Permits will be issued from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Anyone requesting a free permit should bring a valid Connecticut fishing license and official proof of unemployment, or a military ID/DD Form 214.

Once the permit is issued, fishing is open along designated shorelines of Aquarion’s Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, the Far Mill Reservoir in Shelton, and the West Pequonnock Reservoir in Monroe.

For more information about the company’s fishing program visit aquarionwater.com/fishing.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Aquarion Water Co. offers free fishing permits for unemployed, active military, and veterans
  2. Aquarion announces statewide awards for environmental excellence
  3. Maker of wooden fishing lures to visit Nutmeg TU
  4. Discovery Museum’s ‘Sex in the Sea’ lecture Feb. 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Thomas F. Scully, 91, of Milford Next Post Obituary: Mary Pyne Hunt, 82, of East Haddam, formerly of Milford
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress