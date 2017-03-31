Aquarion Water Company offers free fishing permits

For the ninth year in a row, Aquarion Water Company is offering fishing permits to any unemployed person over the age of 18, veteran or active duty service member.

On Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 12, anglers may obtain a free fishing permit by going to Aquarion’s Aspetuck Environmental Center at 714 Black Rock Road in Easton. Permits will be issued from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Anyone requesting a free permit should bring a valid Connecticut fishing license and official proof of unemployment, or a military ID/DD Form 214.

Once the permit is issued, fishing is open along designated shorelines of Aquarion’s Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, the Far Mill Reservoir in Shelton, and the West Pequonnock Reservoir in Monroe.

For more information about the company’s fishing program visit aquarionwater.com/fishing.