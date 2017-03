Thomas F. Scully, 91, of Milford, husband of the late Jane Posewicz Scully, died March 28.

Born on May 25, 1925, to the late Mary and Daniel Scully; U.S. Army, World War II.

Services: Tuesday, April 4, 9 a.m., Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Calling hours: Monday, April 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.