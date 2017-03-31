Milford police looking for missing woman

The Milford Police Department is investigating a missing person complaint.

Stephanie Jaworowicz, 38, was last seen on March 30 at a Milford residence.

Jaworowicz is known to frequent the Beth-El homeless shelter, police said.

She is described as a white female, 5’6, approximately, 120 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes.

Her family is concerned for her safety, as she is currently not taking her prescription medication, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaworowicz is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551, or visit milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.” Reference Case #1542-17.