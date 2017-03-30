Twins Judy and Joy have a spring treat: Roasted Carrots

We turned the clocks ahead, spring has sprung, but the weather is still not cooperating. I am so over winter!

Well, we can’t control the weather but we can control the spring recipes and that’s exactly what we are doing. We are done with the winter stews and heavy, heartier recipes so we are lightening and brightening them up. With the Easter holiday ahead, this side dish is just perfect.

Carrots have become one of my (Joy) favorite veggies to experiment with and a definite favorite of the love of my life, my grandson. I try to come up with many ways to cook them for him. Our favorite is the roasted carrot recipe below.

You make a sweet mixture infused with garlic, some great local honey and sweet butter and pour it over your carrots. Simply roast and enjoy!

You can prep them ahead of time and have them on the cookie sheet ready to load in the oven. The butter melt can be made ahead of time also and re-microwaved for a few seconds if it coagulates. You can even grate the fresh Parmesan and place in a ziploc sandwich bag in the fridge. If a recipe cannot be prepared ahead of time, I won’t make it!

This side dish is perfect for a weeknight side, but even better for the Easter holiday. Enjoy!

Roasted Carrots

12 oz. carrots, peeled*

2 tablespoons melted salted butter, grass-fed is best**

1 Tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Mix the melted butter, honey and garlic together in small pan. With a pastry brush coat the carrots well with the butter mixture. Arrange the carrots on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle the extra butter-honey-garlic mixture on the carrots. Roast for 20-25 minutes, then top the carrots with the Parmesan cheese. Roast for another 10 minutes or until the cheese melts and is slightly browned. Remove from the oven and top with fresh chopped parsley.

*We love the presentation of the carrots with a bit of their green tops

**Olive oil can be used