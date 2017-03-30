Committee visits Law next week as part of NEASC review

A 16-member committee from the Commission on Public Secondary Schools (CPSS) will conduct an on-site evaluation visit at Jonathan Law High School from April 2 through 5.

The visit is the culmination of the high school’s two-year self-study process as part of the accreditation process through the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). Every 10 years, Jonathan Law and other schools across the six New England states that belong to NEASC seek accreditation through the organization.

“The purpose of this evaluation visit is to review and determine from an outside professional viewpoint the extent to which the school is meeting the standards for accreditation,” Jonathan Law Principal Fran Thompson said. “As part of the evaluation, the visiting committee will meet with all school constituents, review the school’s self-study, visit a number of classes, and examine examples of student work submitted by the school.”

Dr. Nicholas J. Spera, principal of Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton, is the chairman of the visiting committee. It includes teachers and administrators from a variety of New England schools. “Our purpose in visiting Jonathan Law is to assist the faculty in its pursuit of quality education for its students,” Spera said.

NEASC is a voluntary membership organization that provides accreditation services for more than 2,000 public and private educational institutions.