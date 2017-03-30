Milford Senior Center April events

VOLUNTEERS HONORED

The Milford Senior Center will honor all volunteers at a Celebration Lunch, Monday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. The by-invitation only program is an annual event bestowing appreciation to dedicated individuals who have devoted many hours of their time during the past year to the Center. 203 877-5131

STRESS HELP PROGRAM

Wednesday, April 5, at 1:00 p.m., an informative discussion, Stress- What It’s All About, will be presented by Jay Kiley, owner of Synergy Home Care at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. The program promises to be fun and informative on what stress is, what causes it and techniques to manage it. 203 877-5131 for details.

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo will be played at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, April 10, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch at 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

MINI HEALTH FAIR

Nursing students from the Southern Connecticut State University, SCSU, will host a Mini-Health Fair, at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, April 12 from 9:00

a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The public is invited to learn tips and strategies to maintain a healthy and youthful life during the presentation. Topics will include blood pressure screenings, safety, foods to maintain energy and memory games. Details call Program Director Amanda Berry at 203 877-5131.

PLANNING YOUR ESTATE

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, will host a program on planning your estate. Wednesday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. The presentation, by Attorney Marilyn S. Inge, Esq. who has been practicing in Connecticut for over 20 years, will discuss what steps you need to take and how to get started. Attorney Inge is associated with AFLAC, Transamerica and VSP Insurances.

203- 877-5131 for additional information.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, will be closed Good Friday, April 14 and Easter Sunday, April 16 in observance of these holidays.

SHOW TIME

Robert Lupi’s unique style of pleasing audiences, promises to thoroughly entertain with his ability to bring smiles and laughter to those attending his performances. The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive, will present Lupi ‘s talent Monday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. 203 877-5131

AARP DRIVER COURSE

The AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered, Wednesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. To register, call Ed Berry at 203 -549-9629.

PLAN FOR AGING

An Always Best Care representative will present a program,” 5 Aging Scenarios We All Should Plan For,” Thursday, April 20, 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. Discover the common ways people age and the strategies families can adopt for optimal living. Amanda Berry, Program Director may be called for additional information at 203 877-5131.

SLEEP DIFFICULTIES

Sleepless nights? Tuesday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m. you can discover how to avoid those troublesome nights by attending a program at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. The discussion is being presented by VNA Community Healthcare. You can learn what causes those sleepless nights and determine when it is time to get help 203 877-5131 for additional details.

SECRET HELP FOR VETERANS

A well- kept secret to help those who served our country, a discussion hosted by the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m, will serve to enlighten veterans. The Aid and Attendance Program is designed to provide monetary assistance to those veterans who served our country during a time of war and are now in need of aid or assistance with the activities of daily living. Since the VA is not required to notify qualifying veterans it will be explained how you can receive aid for in home care, an assisted living, facility or nursing home. The program will be presented by the Drazen Law Group. 203 877-5131

DRUG TAKE BACK

Milford Police Officers will be at the Milford Senior Center Parking lot, 9 Jepson Drive, Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to accept old medications. 203 877-5131.