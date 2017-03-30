Audubon plans annual osprey homecoming

The Connecticut Audubon Society will hold its annual osprey homecoming celebration Saturday, April 22. The party takes place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford.

Against a backdrop of the sun setting over the 840-acre Charles E. Wheeler Wildlife Management Area, the group will watch for sightings of the winged honorees on their nest in the saltmarsh. There will be wine, beer and live music, plus hors d’oeuvres from local eateries, and a silent auction with gift items and gift certificates.

Tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple. They can be purchased online at ctaudubon.org/center-at-milford-point, or by calling 203-878-7440, extension 502.

Dress is casual.