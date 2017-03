The Connecticut Department of Transportation will resume construction activities after the winter shutdown for the pavement preservation project on Interstate 95 in the towns of Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The project will resume work on or about May 1. The initial roadway impacts will occur on April 21, and then will resume on May 1.

For more information, visit the ConnDOT website: ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=591506