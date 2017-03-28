Milford Mirror

Michael Ross, Ryan Luth All American wrestlers

Michael Ross and Ryan Luth are two-time All Americans.

Michael Ross and Ryan Luth from Foran High competed this past weekend at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia.

This is one of the most  prestigious high school events, in any sport, throughout the country.

The event is broken up into freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior divisions.

This year, more than 4,000 wrestlers competed in the tournament.

Ross wrestled in the 152 pound Senior Division and went 7-1 on the weekend, taking third place and received All American honors.

There were 58 wrestlers in his bracket, including 16 state champions from across the country.

Luth wrestled in the 145 pound Junior Division and went 7-2 to take fifth place and received All American honors.

There were 140 wrestlers in this bracket, including 17 state champions.

To become an All American, a wrestler must place top 8 at Nationals.

Ross and Luth are two-time All Americans.

