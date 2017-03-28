Milford Mirror

Police nab suspect in last year’s Chase Bank robbery

By Milford Mirror on March 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Ryan O’Farrell was arrested and charged with robbing Chase Bank in Milford last year.

Police this week arrested a man in connection with last year’s robbery of Chase Bank on the Boston Post Road.

Police said the bank was robbed Dec. 2, just prior to closing time.

Milford detectives gathered evidence at the scene that led them in identifying Ryan O’Farrell, 27, of Westerly R.I., as a suspect. Detectives later traveled to Rhode Island where O’Farrell was in jail on unrelated charges and questioned him regarding his involvement in the bank robbery. Police said O’Farrell admitted he was involved in the robbery.

Rhode Island police held O’Farrell as a fugitive from justice until he could be extradited back to Connecticut to be charged. He was transported back to Connecticut on March 24, where he was charged with robbery and larceny. He was held on $100,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court March 27.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Grenade scare briefly closes Post Road
  2. Milford Police Reports: Aug. 27
  3. Milford man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile
  4. Bridgeport lawyer charged with conspiring with Easton man to defraud homeowners

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Media postings help police nab suspected bank robber Next Post Michael Ross, Ryan Luth All American wrestlers
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress