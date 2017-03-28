Police nab suspect in last year’s Chase Bank robbery

Police this week arrested a man in connection with last year’s robbery of Chase Bank on the Boston Post Road.

Police said the bank was robbed Dec. 2, just prior to closing time.

Milford detectives gathered evidence at the scene that led them in identifying Ryan O’Farrell, 27, of Westerly R.I., as a suspect. Detectives later traveled to Rhode Island where O’Farrell was in jail on unrelated charges and questioned him regarding his involvement in the bank robbery. Police said O’Farrell admitted he was involved in the robbery.

Rhode Island police held O’Farrell as a fugitive from justice until he could be extradited back to Connecticut to be charged. He was transported back to Connecticut on March 24, where he was charged with robbery and larceny. He was held on $100,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court March 27.