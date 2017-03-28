Media postings help police nab suspected bank robber

Police arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of Webster Bank on Merwin Avenue.

According to police, the bank was robbed March 23, and video surveillance pictures of the robbery suspect were distributed to the media after the robbery and numerous members of the public were able to identify the suspect as Robert Doyle, 32, of 2312 East Main Street, Bridgeport.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Doyle was located at a hotel in Stratford.

Police said Doyle barricaded himself in a room with an accomplice who tried fleeing by jumping from a second floor balcony but was quickly apprehended by Stratford police.

Doyle was subsequently talked from the hotel room and placed under arrest.

He was charged with robbery and larceny, and was held in police custody on $150,000 bond for a court appearance this past Monday.