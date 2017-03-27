Man arrested for fatal I-95 crash last April

State police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash on I-95 in Milford last April.

Shivam Patel, 23, of East Haven, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle in the April 16, 2016 crash that killed Terell Wilson, 24, of Norwich.

Patel, who was seriously injured in the crash, was also charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a highway and reckless endangerment.

State police said Patel learned there was a warrant for his arrest and turned himself in at Troop G headquarters March 23. He posted a $50,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court April 12.

According to state police, Wilson was traveling on I-95 in the northbound lane, south of exit 36, at 2:17 a.m. last April when Patel, driving the wrong way, struck his car head-on.

Wilson, who had been a leader in his community, was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital following the early morning crash near Exit 36, and later died.

Wilson was the youngest person ever elected to the Norwich City Council, according to his obituary notice. “He served his city with pride and dignity, showing the young generation that anything is possible,” the obituary states.

Wilson was a 2010 Norwich Free Academy graduate.

“A three sport athlete (Football, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track), Terell loved being competitive but was humble and a very good sport to his competitors and teammates,” states his obituary notice.

In addition to serving a term on the city council, he also served as president of the NAACP state Youth and College Council for five years.

Wilson was the son of Byron and Debra Wilson of Greeneville and was one of eight siblings: Steven, Derell, his twin, Gilio, Gilia and Gilin, Yvodiva and Britton.

Wilson had just started a new career as a financial adviser and planned to get married that July, according to his obituary notice.