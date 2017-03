Mary A. Harker, 95, of Milford, worked as a packager for Bic Corporation, wife of the late Robert Harker, died March 27, at Milford Health and Rehab Center.

Born in New York City, Sept. 7, 1925, daughter of the late Nickolas and Grace Henry Kossomedes.

Also predeceased by daughter, Kathryn Harker.

