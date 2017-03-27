Obituary: Nancy Shinn-Corbett, 53, of Milford

Nancy Shinn-Corbett, 53, of Milford, worked for Subway Global Headquarters, died March 23, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born in Westwood, N.J. on April 18, 1963, to Jack and Millie (Keller) Shinn.

Survived by husband, Dave, daughters, Sophie and Olivia, parents, Jack and Millie Shinn of Milford, brothers Jeff (Cat) Shinn of Greensboro, N.C. and Pete Shinn of Wilder, Vt., sister, Betsy (Don) Fertman of Bethany, parents-in-law, Charlie and Kathy Hill of Old Saybrook, brother-in-law, Chris Corbett of East Haven, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will gather to remember Nancy on Thursday, March 30, 4-7 p.m., at the Milford Yacht Club.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.