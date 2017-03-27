Milford Mirror

Obituary: Nancy Shinn-Corbett, 53, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on March 27, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Nancy Shinn-Corbett, 53, of Milford, worked for Subway Global Headquarters, died March 23, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born in Westwood, N.J. on April 18, 1963, to Jack and Millie (Keller) Shinn.

Survived by husband, Dave, daughters, Sophie and Olivia, parents, Jack and Millie Shinn of Milford, brothers Jeff (Cat) Shinn of Greensboro, N.C. and Pete Shinn of Wilder, Vt., sister, Betsy (Don) Fertman of Bethany, parents-in-law, Charlie and Kathy Hill of Old Saybrook, brother-in-law, Chris Corbett of East Haven, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will gather to remember Nancy on Thursday, March 30, 4-7 p.m., at the Milford Yacht Club.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Conscious Cook: A recipe for spring Next Post Obituary: Mary A. Harker, 95, of Milford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress