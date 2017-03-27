Eight Milford students advance to state Invention Convention

The Invention Convention Regionals were held Saturday at Quinnipiac University, and eight out of 13 participating Milford finalists were selected to compete at the State Finals on April 29 at UConn.

The following students will be advancing.

James Allen from East Shore Middle School for his invention, The Get Under It.

Nathanial Seluga from East Shore for Thirst Thrillers.

Steven Mingrone from Harborside for Luminect.

Harshitha Kothapalli from JFK for FooPa.

Sathvik Sai Alla from Mathewson for Water Piper.

Sadie Timmeny from Pumpkin Delight for Sled Buddy.

Nihitha Kothapalli from West Shore for Smart Nap.

Quinn Sclafani from West Shore for Shoe Crabs.