Baseball: T-Ball/Coach pitch offered

The Milford Junior Major League/Cal Ripken Baseball is offering its 2017 spring T-Ball & Coach Pitch baseball programs for children ages 4-8.
T-Ball division is our instructional divisions emphasizing fun and learning.
T-Ball is grouped into two divisions, ages 4 & 5 and age 6.
Rookie division is our coach/machine pitch division for ages 7 & 8.
Players from the entire City of Milford and all School Districts are eligible to participate.
We offer uniforms for each player, participation trophies, along with a picnic and All-Star game at the end of the season.
Games will start in April and continue through June.
Registration fees are $45 for T-BALL ages 4-5, $55 for T-BALL age 6 and $75 for Rookie.
Multi player discounts are available.
All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.
Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed.
Registrations can be completed on-line at jml.org.
For additional information, contact Bob Wheway (203-877-3076), Lou Mastriano (203-627-4770) or Ted Bludevich (203-260-0126).