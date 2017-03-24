Milford Mirror

Obituary: Joseph Patrick Weaver, 42

By Milford Mirror on March 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Joseph Patrick Weaver, 42, died March 21.

Born on Feb. 19, 1975, in Milford, son of Patricia Williams Consiglio and James Weaver.   

Besides his parents, James (Mary Ann) Weaver and Patricia (Frank Leto) Consiglio, he is survived by siblings, James Weaver and Dawn Weaver Seabrooks, nephews and niece, James Weaver Jr., Zachary Weaver, Rachel Weaver, Connor Seabrooks and Owen Hanshaw, grandfather, William Weaver and several aunts, uncles and cousins.  

Calling hours: Monday, March 27, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford; service follows at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post TV Movie Menu: some classics coming up
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress