Obituary: Joseph Patrick Weaver, 42

Joseph Patrick Weaver, 42, died March 21.

Born on Feb. 19, 1975, in Milford, son of Patricia Williams Consiglio and James Weaver.

Besides his parents, James (Mary Ann) Weaver and Patricia (Frank Leto) Consiglio, he is survived by siblings, James Weaver and Dawn Weaver Seabrooks, nephews and niece, James Weaver Jr., Zachary Weaver, Rachel Weaver, Connor Seabrooks and Owen Hanshaw, grandfather, William Weaver and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours: Monday, March 27, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford; service follows at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.