Lauralton selects new president to succeed Dr. Iadarola

Elizabeth Miller has been named the next President and Head of Lauralton Hall in Milford. Miller succeeds Dr. Antoinette Iadarola, who will retire at the end of the academic year in June of 2017.

Miller recently returned to the United States after working for a year in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) opening a new school, the GEMS Nations Academy. Prior to that, she served as Head of School at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, an independent, Catholic preK-12 school in St. Louis, Missouri with an all-girls upper school.

“The search committee reviewed a strong field of candidates for this position and we are delighted to have selected an outstanding individual to lead Lauralton Hall into its next phase of educating young women in the Mercy Tradition,” said Board Chairman Trudy A. Dickneider.

The board was impressed with Miller’s accomplishments as a leader in independent education. Her career began at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., where she taught history, public speaking, and journalism. She entered administration while at Pace and was recognized with four national independent school education awards. She later moved on to Upper School Head at Hutchison School, an all girls’ independent school in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was chosen as the state’s administrator of the year by the Tennessee Scholastic Press Association.

“Lauralton Hall is a welcome home for me,” said Miller. “It is a place of familiar values and traditions, a rigorous school consonant with my educational philosophy, a community rich in generations of scholarly young women. I am appreciative for this opportunity of service and stewardship during this chapter in Lauralton’s history.”

Miller also expressed her gratitude to the Board of Trustees for their show of confidence and to President Iadarola for her legacy. “I am looking forward to working with the community of its students and their families, its alumnae and friends of the school, its faculty and administrative team, and the Board of Trustees.”

Miller graduated summa cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University, with a B.A. degree in journalism and minors in French and economics management. She holds a master’s degree in Asian studies from Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Miller is active in the National Association of Independent Schools and has completed their Aspiring Heads Fellowship, funded by the Edward E. Ford Foundation, where she focused on the research of female philanthropic patterns in 2011-2012, as well as their Institute for New Heads in 2013. For the past three years she has collaborated on a panel at the organization’s annual conference.

“Elizabeth is uniquely qualified to further Lauralton’s goal of empowering young women for life and I am confident that she will continue to grow its reputation as the premiere Catholic college prep school for girls in the nation,” said Iadarola.