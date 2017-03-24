Family Child Care Network disbands after 30 years

The Family Child Care Network of Milford, Orange and West Haven recently disbanded.

The network was established in 1987 to serve as a support group for licensed daycare providers and the staff at local preschools and daycares. The group provided educational workshops for members to enhance their professionalism working with children.

The network was founded by Debbie Murray, who also served as its first president for 14 years. Other presidents that have served were Gail White, Peggy Bruno, Lisa Sanders, and co-president Rhonda Knowles.

Recently, the past presidents and board members decided to disband the network. On March 8, several of these past board members attended a dinner at Mama Teresa’s Restaurant in Milford to mark the closing of the network after 30 years.

“The network wishes to thank all agencies that helped the Network throughout the years, especially the Milford Chamber of Commerce, the Milford Family Resource Center, and Kids Count of Milford,” states an announcement from the group.

Founder and past president Debbie Murray is volunteering to continue her work helping parents and providers find daycare. For information call the hotline at 203-874-2764.