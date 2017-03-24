Milford Mirror

Sunday event at Liberty Rock Tavern raises money for cancer research

By Milford Mirror on March 24, 2017 in Calendar, Events, Lead News · 0 Comments

Hair House and Liberty Rock Tavern will host an event to raise money for childhood cancer research, on Sunday, March 26 at Liberty Rock Tavern, located at 229 Bridgeport Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be an afternoon of head shaving, raffles, food, drinks, fun and more.

Funds will support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research. The organizers hope to raise $5,000. For information go to Stbaldricks.org/events/libertyrockhairhouse. From there people can sign up to be a shavee, share the event page with friends and/or follow fundraising efforts.

