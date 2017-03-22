Wind advisory in effect for area until 6 p.m.

The whistling wind that can be heard outside today is part of an area wind advisory until 6 p.m from the National Weather Service. The highest winds are expected this afternoon, with sustained winds of 31 to 39 miles per hour, or gusts up to 57 per hour. It is currently 31 degrees.

Full forecast: Wednesday afternoon Sunny, with a steady temperature around 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday night Clear, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Thursday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.