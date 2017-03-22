Milford Lego team advances to World Championship

The Lego Robotics team Lightspeed from Milford will advance to the First Lego League (FLL) World Championship at the America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri April 26 to 29.

The FLL World Championship will include teams from 37 states and over 20 countries. “Connecticut, given it’s small size, only gets a chance to send one of its teams to the World Championship every other year,” according to a team press release.

Team Lightspeed, composed of four sixth- and seventh-grade students from the Milford Public School’s Enrichment Program, received a Champions Award at the State level, out of over 180 teams in Connecticut.

The Lightspeed team is made up of Aislinn Burns, Kyle Chy, Marco Buschauer, and Diya Daruka from the Milford Public Schools Enrichment Program. Their coach is Michael Buschauer, working with assistant coaches Amy Burns and Jenny Buschauer.

This is the team’s second year participating in First Lego League and they have tallied up many accomplishments in this short time. In the 2016-2017 season they have earned: First Place Robot Design, FLL Connecticut Qualifying event; Highest Score in Robot Performance, FLL Connecticut Qualifying event; “Golden Ticket” to participate in Connecticut State Championships; Outstanding Teamwork Award, Connecticut State Championships; Champions Award, Connecticut State Championships, with guaranteed advancement to a World or US Open Championship.

Mayor Ben Blake issued a proclamation in honor of the team during the March Board of Aldermen’s meeting.

A fundraising page has been set up to help team Lightspeed compete in the event: https://www.gofundme.com/first-Lego-league-team-Lightspeed. Donations will go directly to the registration cost, which is more than $1,000 per team, and competition materials.