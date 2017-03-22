Milford Mirror

CT Pulse at 12:30: The best spots to eat around Fairfield County, more

By Kate Czaplinski on March 22, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, March 22, CT Pulse is focusing on Connecticut food — with some help from Mike Majlak of AtHeyBigMike.com. We break down the best new spots to eat and talk about what’s happening in local food scene. Watch the show here live at 12:30 or on HAN.Network.

Later in the show, Kate Czaplinski is joined by Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith for this week’s Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse — focusing on news, politics and what’s trending in the Nutmeg State — is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and airs live Wednesdays at 12:30 on HAN Network and our news sites. Watch it on demand at HAN.Network.

How to watch

There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch live high school sports, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. CT News Junkie talks Hartford politics, social media attacks and more
  2. CT Pulse: Columnist Kevin Rennie; state Sen. Tony Hwang talks domestic violence
  3. Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks State of the State, local politics and top stories of 2016
  4. CT Pulse: State Sen. Tony Hwang talks immigration ban, Connecticut budget, more

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: State budget would cost Milford Hospital millions Next Post Milford Lego team advances to World Championship
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress