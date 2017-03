State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) will be holding a coffee hour with constituents on Sunday, March 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Flyer Diner located at 249 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.

Anyone wishing to chat with Rose about any state issue is encouraged to stop by the diner. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.