Obituary: Claire C. Van Fleet, 86, of Milford

March 20, 2017

Claire C. Van Fleet, 86, of Milford, wife of the late Vern C. Van Fleet Jr., died March 17.

Born Sept. 14, 1930 in Pequannock Township, N.J. to the late Richard and Clara Bruining.

Survived by sons, Vern and his wife, Cynthia, Richard and his wife, Patricia, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Scott, 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, siblings, Betty Sisti, Maryann Smallwood, Trudy Kreskiher, sister-in-law, Gloria Van Fleet, and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by brothers, John and Henry Bruining.

Graveside service: Thursday, March 23, 2:45 p.m., All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven.

Memorial contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2969 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

