Obituary: Leonora Giustino, 76, of Milford

Leonora Giustino, 76, of Milford, worked at Westport Development, wife of the late Rocco Giustino, died March 17.

Born in Waterbury on May 12, 1940 to the late Rocco and Mary Migliorisi Santagati.

Survivors include sisters, Beatrice Manzi of Woodbury, Margaret Giustino and Johanna Kaizer of Milford, sisters-in-law, Mary Butler of Torrington and Genevieve Santagati of Waterbury, niece, Marie (Donald) Brown and nephew, Frank (Holly) Giustino, several other nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Carl Santagati and brother-in-law, Roland Manzi.

Calling hours: Saturday, March 25, 1-4, Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.