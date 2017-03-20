Milford tree crew saluted for hard work

The city’s tree crew within the Highway/Parks Division of the Department of Public Works has been named employees of the month for March in Milford.

The crew includes Matt Hedge, Tony Turner, Glenn Conlan, Tom McCarthy and Mike Czubatyj.

The Selection Committee chose this team from the Highway/Parks Division as the winners for their strong work ethic, stellar work performance and teamwork, city officials said.

“Matt, Tony, Glenn, Tom and Mike work together on a daily basis maintaining city trees, whether it is for removal, trimming, stump removal or planting,” city officials said in a press release. “In addition to daily maintenance, the crew addresses all emergencies as they arise.

“Their positive attitude, excellent team spirit and commitment to serving the public are unparalleled,” the press release continues.