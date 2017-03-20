Events planned for Milford’s One City One Story

This year, the Milford Public Library’s One City, One Story community reads program is celebrating the story of the immigrant experience, the diversity of the community and the commonalities that bring people together.

This year’s adult title is The Book of Unknown Americans by Christina Henríquez. For children, the middle grade title is Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks and Gita Varadarajan, and the picture book is Mango, Abuela and Me by Meg Medina, illustrated by Meg Dominguez. Multiple copies are available for checkout at the Library.

All programming takes place at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Avenue, unless otherwise noted.

Family programs

One City One Story Kickoff: Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. There will be a full afternoon of storytelling. Refreshments will be served beginning at 1 p.m. and there will be a 1:30 p.m. Skype visit with author Christina Henríquez.

There will be a 2 p.m. storytelling event with Laconia Therrio, as he shares stories that help people find their common humanity.

Songs of Ireland: Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. Guitarist and singer Rick Spencer will be accompanied by vocalist Dawn Indermuehle.

Latin American Night: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Dressed in traditional “charro” outfits, Mariachi Fiesta del Norte spans music from the mariachis of Jalisco to the Nortenas of Chihuahua, to the harp music of Vera Cruz, down to the Marimba music of Chiapas. Translations of song lyrics, storytelling and cultural insights are interwoven between musical numbers.

India program: Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. Presenter Joythi Chintapalli will share a day-in-the-life of an Indian family: The history, the culture and the food. Enjoy crafts for the youngsters, henna for young adults, and a display showcasing Indian outfits, jewelry and artifacts.

Adult programs

Movie Tuesdays: April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Titles exploring the immigrant experience.

Korean Lanterns: Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Learn how to make a beautiful Korean lantern, enjoy a short film about Korean history and sample some Korean snacks at this free workshop.

Space is limited. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Evening book discussion: The Book of Unknown Americans, Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Talk about Italian ancestors: Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Author Anthony Riccio will share the stories of Italian ancestors who have paved the way for many Connecticut families.

The Constitution: Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Associate Professor of History Hamish Lutris will give us the inside story on how our country was “conceived in liberty.” Free copies of the Constitution while they last.

Young adult programs

Zap! Ka-pow! Create: Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. Characters such as Kal-El (Superman), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Jin Wang (American Born Chinese) show the struggle of having two identities in American culture. The Young Adult Department and The Brain Station invite students in grades 6-12 to create their own story through comics – no art skills required, but bring a laptop if you prefer to use your own. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Children’s programs

ABC amigos at preschool storytime: Mondays and Tuesdays in April at 10 a.m., Spanish class for preschoolers. Sing, dance, play games and read stories in Spanish and English.

Lego Club: Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For ages 5 and up. A special LEGO© Build-A-Thon with The Brain Station. Architecture varies in different cultures around the globe. Come look at various world structures and try to recreate these famous buildings with LEGOs©. Classical Indian dance: Meet the NatyaMudra School of Dance Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to watch the NatyaMudra School of Dance perform a demonstration of the ancient and popular dance Bharatanatyam and other traditional Indian dances.

Tinker Tuesday: Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the Brain Station, take a virtual vacation and “send” a postcard of yourself “visiting” a world landmark.

Family paint in: With Gayle Caro Wednesday, April 12, at 2 p.m., create colorful art together inspired by the One City One Story books. For young artists ages 5 and up plus a caregiver. Space is limited. Register beginning Monday March 27.

Nappy’s Puppets: Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. Nappy’s Puppets presents stories from around the globe told with the magic of shadow puppets.

Animal Embassy: Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m., Animal Embassy will show parrots and birds from around the world and talk about the different ways they communicate.

Save Me a Seat: Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. Anyone who read the book – whether you loved it or not – is invited for fun activities, friends and lunchroom snacks.

Music Together: Tuesday, April 18, at 6:15 p.m. Caregivers and children ages 0-5 are invited to share music, instruments and movement together. Registration is required and begins Monday, April 3.

Kids cooking class: With ShopRite, Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p,m. Registration is required and begins Monday April 3.

Creative writing for tweens: Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Try your hand at some letter writing as an American Immigrant. Milford Poet Laureate Mick Theebs will be on hand to do some fun researching on what it was like for immigrants arriving at Ellis Island.