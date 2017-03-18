Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade is today

Milford’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is today, Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., in downtown Milford.

The parade will step off from the Wasson Field parking lot on West Main Street and proceed to the Broad Street green.

The annual parade attracts about 20,000 people to downtown Milford.

Parade chairman Marty Hardiman was not inclined to postpone this year’s parade, which was initially scheduled for last weekend. But last Friday morning, with snow falling in the city and weather predictions looking ominous, Hardiman and the parade committee decided to postpone.

“I did the right thing,” Hardiman said. “The marchers are one thing, they can handle the cold for the time it takes to march. But the people standing around watching would have frozen.”

The temperatures were only in the 20s last weekend, and Hardiman said that would have kept attendance low.

Temperatures are warmer today.

There were 86 marching units signed up to march last week. Hardiman said he lost one unit that couldn’t make it this Saturday, but then he picked up another group. So there will still be 86 groups, including about a dozen floats, in the parade today.

Go to milfordmirror.com for any last-minute parade notices.