Milford Mirror

Chili’s fund-raiser Monday benefits Law post prom

By Milford Mirror on March 17, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

On Monday, March 20, residents are invited to dine at Chili’s to help support the Jonathan Law Post Prom.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Chili’s is going to donate 10% of any profits from Law diners. Attendees need to bring the flyer or show them the flyer on their phone to ensure Law juniors get credit for dinners purchased.

There can be no standing outside handing out flyers or encouraging others that are already in the Chili’s to use it.

The committee’s goal is to bring in $300, which is $3,000 in dinner sales.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Jonathan Law to stage A Christmas Carol — November 15 and 16
  2. Retail 101 raises funds for Jonathan Law’s Model UN conference
  3. Law presents Seussical the Musical April 15 and 16
  4. Jonathan Law lists third quarter honor roll

Tags: ,

Previous Post Consumer Protection Commissioner releases statement on HB 7137
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress