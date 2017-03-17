Slossberg announces end of WFSB blackout on Cablevision

Senator Gayle Slossberg (D-Milford) announced Friday that WFSB will be back on the air for Optimum Cable customers in Milford, Orange and Woodbridge, beginning immediately.

WFSB, the CBS affiliate in Connecticut, has been off the air since early January due to a contract dispute with Cablevision, which provides Optimum Cable. Slossberg said she has repeatedly pressured both companies to come to an agreement, has sought Federal Communications Commission (FCC) intervention and organized a petition drive made up of hundreds of outraged Optimum customers.

“It is outrageous that this blackout has gone on for so long, but I am very happy to announce that it is coming to an end,” Slossberg said. “Since January my office has been flooded with calls and emails from residents of Milford, Orange and Woodbridge who wanted to know why they were being punished by these companies, and what they could do about it. Together we got angry, we got organized, we spoke out and we won.”

She said both companies should compensate customers in the affected towns for the diminished service they received since January.