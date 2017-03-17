Obituary: Nancy Chipman, 70, formerly of Milford

Nancy Chipman, 70, formerly of Milford, wife of the late Stuart Lee Chipman, died March 11, in Lenox, Mass.

Born on April 26, 1946 in Milford, daughter of the late Frank E. Witt Jr. and Amy Monteith Witt.

She worked at Spectrum Corporation, ITT Semi-Conductor Corporation, and as a supervisor at Microphase Corporation.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, David Chipman and his wife, Julie of Abington, Mass. and Susan Chipman of Dalton, Mass., her partner, George Litourneau of Dalton, Mass., brother, David Witt of Folsom, Calif., and grandson, Robert Chipman.

There will be a memorial service for friends and family at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. on March 24, at 1 p.m.

Flowers may be sent to the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02532.