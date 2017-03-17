JCPenney store in Milford will close

The JCPenney store at the Connecticut Post mall in Milford is among 138 stores that the company plans to close.

In February, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announced it was implementing a plan to “optimize its national retail operations” by closing two distribution facilities and approximately 130 – 140 stores over the next few months.

“These strategic decisions will help align the company’s brick-and-mortar presence with its omnichannel network, thereby redirecting capital resources to invest in locations and initiatives that offer the greatest revenue potential,” a company press release states.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has now identified the stores that will close and said it will also close one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocate one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif.

“Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June,” according to the company’s website. “JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.”

Click below for the list of stores being closed:

0317_list_of_store_closures